Fraser Bryden Aims for Northern Ireland’s Top Scorer Spot

Fraser Bryden, currently the top scorer in Northern Ireland’s Premiership, has set his sights on ending the season as the league’s leading goal scorer. The 21-year-old striker, who made the move to Crusaders from Ayr United, has been in sensational form, netting 13 goals in just 17 appearances.

Impressive Scoring Streak

After a hat-trick against Bangor and four goals against Glenavon in recent weeks, Bryden’s confidence is soaring. The young forward is eager to break the 20-goal mark, a target he believes is within reach after his strong start to the season. “I’m delighted with how things are going, but I’m always pushing to do better,” Bryden said. “I would love to finish as the top scorer. It would be fantastic for my first full season here.”

Despite Crusaders’ struggles near the bottom of the table, Bryden remains focused on his personal goal and helping the team rise up the ranks. “We’ve had our difficulties with injuries, but once we have a full squad again, I’m confident we can challenge for European spots,” he added.

The forward’s remarkable run has already surpassed the double-figure tally of his former Crusaders teammate Kieran Offord, who earned a lucrative transfer to Linfield. While Bryden has exceeded expectations, Crusaders are still fighting to improve their league position.

Adapting to New Surroundings

Off the pitch, Bryden is adjusting to life away from home. Moving from Scotland to Northern Ireland has been a learning curve, particularly with living on his own for the first time. “It’s been different being away from my parents, but it’s helping me grow as a person,” he shared. “I was relying on ready meals in the early weeks, but I’m getting the hang of it now.”

Bryden’s move came after a conversation with Ayr United manager Scott Brown, who supported his decision to seek regular first-team football. “I just felt I needed to be playing every week,” Bryden explained. “Crusaders gave me that opportunity, and it’s made all the difference.”

As Bryden continues his quest for Northern Ireland’s top scorer, he remains optimistic about both his personal and team goals, looking forward to an exciting end to the season.