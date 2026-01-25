Frank’s Spurs facing Burnley test after Dortmund win sparks brief optimism

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank is staying level-headed despite his team’s dramatic shift in form. After suffering a demoralizing loss to West Ham, Spurs bounced back with a statement win over Borussia Dortmund in midweek. Yet, as the team prepares for a crucial encounter against Burnley, Frank knows his side cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

Burnley presents tough test for Spurs

While the win over Dortmund was certainly a morale booster, Frank is cautious about making sweeping conclusions based on one result. “It’s not been through the roof all, but the last eight games there’s much more consistency,” he told reporters. Frank emphasized that his leadership philosophy remains unchanged: never get too high or too low following a single match. The Danish coach remains focused on steady improvement, though the pressure is mounting for Spurs to deliver a much-needed league win after going winless in their last four Premier League matches.

Despite the optimism generated by Tuesday’s victory, Frank remains aware of the challenges ahead. Tottenham will face Burnley this weekend, a team struggling in 19th position but known for their disciplined and structured defense. Frank’s side will need to offer more variety and unpredictability to break down Burnley’s rigid setup, particularly with the absence of Lucas Bergvall, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. Spurs’ injury crisis continues to worsen, having lost a player to injury in each of their last five fixtures.

Tottenham’s depleted squad—only 11 senior outfield players were available against Dortmund—was impressive even before Dortmund were reduced to 10 men. With several first-team players, including Conor Gallagher, Pape Matar Sarr, and Yves Bissouma, returning from injury, Spurs hope to regain some momentum. The upcoming clash at Turf Moor is a different test entirely, with Burnley’s reputation for being difficult to break down posing a significant obstacle to Spurs’ bid for improvement.

Frank has managed to keep his job for now, with club officials voicing their support throughout his seven months in charge. “The support has been exceptional,” Frank asserted, referencing the backing he’s received from the board despite recent results. However, the pressure will intensify if Spurs fail to produce a positive result against Burnley, with Frank’s position under renewed scrutiny. Chief executive Vinai Venkatesham recently reminded fans that “actions speak louder than words” following Spurs’ disappointing loss to West Ham last weekend.

Reflecting on the earlier part of the season, Frank recalled Tottenham’s impressive opening-day performance against Burnley, which saw them secure a dominant 3-0 win. “It all seemed so easy back then,” he remarked, acknowledging the sharp contrast to the mood around the club now. As Tottenham prepares for a crucial weekend fixture, Frank knows his side must replicate the form they displayed against Dortmund if they are to turn their season around.