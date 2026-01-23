Franko Kovacevic’s Celtic Move Falls Through as Robbie Keane Signs Striker

Celtic have missed out on Croatian striker Franko Kovacevic after the 26-year-old opted for a move to Hungarian side Ferencvaros, bypassing the Scottish champions. Kovacevic, who netted 25 goals in 28 appearances for NK Celje, had caught the attention of Celtic boss Martin O’Neill, but the deal fell apart as Robbie Keane’s team swooped in to secure the forward’s signature.

The transfer saga took a twist when reports revealed that Celtic had not formally pursued the player, despite public interest. Kovacevic, having agreed to personal terms, is set to sign with Ferencvaros for a reported £2.6 million fee. The forward will now head to Budapest to finalize his contract with the Hungarian club, leaving Celtic to reassess their striker search as the January window nears its close.

Celtic Look Elsewhere as O’Neill Pursues New Striker

O’Neill had acknowledged the need for a new center-forward in recent days, with young Johnny Kenny stepping in but unable to shoulder the full burden alone. Speaking ahead of the weekend’s Scottish Cup fixtures, the Celtic manager had expressed confidence in the team’s efforts to recruit fresh talent. “We’re looking for help,” O’Neill said, acknowledging the pressure on his squad as they prepare for a crucial match against Hearts at Tynecastle next Sunday.

The former Celtic boss was seen at Fir Park on Saturday, where he watched Motherwell’s Tawanda Maswanhise score the decisive goal in their Scottish Cup victory over Ross County. The Hoops’ ongoing efforts to reinforce their attack will likely intensify in the coming days, as O’Neill searches for alternatives to Kovacevic.