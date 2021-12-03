Frank Lampard discloses the phone conversation to Liverpool target Timo Werner that helped Chelsea sign him.

Frank Lampard has admitted that he personally called Timo Werner ahead to his arrival at Chelsea in order to deter Liverpool from pursuing a trade.

Throughout 2020, Jurgen Klopp’s side was frequently linked with a deal for Werner, but it was the Londoners who emerged victorious.

Chelsea agreed to pay the £47.5 million required to activate his RB Leipzig release clause, a deal that was considered a big triumph at the time.

Werner appeared to be a target for the Reds, but they ultimately decided against making a bid for him before Chelsea swooped in.

Lampard explained on Gary Neville’s Overlap series that he had to pull out all the stops to win this trade race.

“Timo was a huge one because Liverpool wanted him and Manchester United were interested,” he remarked.

“We knew there were three or four other large teams, so I knew I had to be on my game when I spoke with Timo to attempt to persuade him to come.”

Despite winning the Champions League in his debut season at the club, Werner was wasteful in the final third on numerous occasions and has yet to completely establish himself in the attacking third.

Romelu Lukaku was then brought back for a club-record amount this summer, and the 25-year-old now has a struggle on his hands to prove he should be Chelsea’s main man in attack.

Liverpool may now be relieved that they were unable to sign the German striker, who was a possible signing that was sidelined by the club due to financial concerns induced by the coronavirus outbreak.

Klopp told Sky Germany that all teams are losing money, which is why Liverpool abandoned their pursuit of Werner after it was revealed that Chelsea were expecting to strike a transfer agreement.

“How can I talk to the players about salary waivers while still buying a player for £50-60 million – we’d have to explain.”

“You need income if you want to take it seriously and run a typical business.”

“And we have no clue how much money the club will make, especially since we don’t know when we’ll be able to begin.”

