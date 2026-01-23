Frank Bruno Reveals Harrowing Experience of Being Sectioned in 2003

Boxing legend Frank Bruno has spoken out about the traumatic period of his life when he was sectioned in 2003, sharing disturbing details of his time in Goodmayes Hospital. The former heavyweight champion has accused the institution of mistreating him, claiming he was “treated like a slave” during his stay.

Bruno’s Disturbing Claims About Goodmayes Hospital

Bruno, now 63, was a national hero during the 1980s and 90s, known for his ring success and larger-than-life persona. However, after retiring from boxing following his second loss to Mike Tyson in 1996, he faced a series of personal struggles, including battles with mental health.

In a candid interview with the Daily Mail, Bruno described the “worst day” of his life when his family intervened and had him admitted to a psychiatric hospital. The experience, marked by police cars and media helicopters swarming his home, left him feeling humiliated and embarrassed. Bruno recalled, “It was very, very embarrassing. The ambulance turned up on the driveway with the police cars behind it. There were reporters climbing over the fences to get pictures. Helicopters overhead filming everything.”

During his time at Goodmayes, Bruno claims the hospital staff subjected him to harsh and degrading treatment. He said, “They treated me very, very rough. They would go out of their way to try and wind you up or distress you.” He even recounted instances where staff would provoke him during simple activities like playing football, taking away the ball to make him “even more miserable.”

Bruno further criticized the hospital staff, calling them “corrupted” and alleging that they took pleasure in mistreating patients. “They treated me like a slave. They’re all corrupted and get kicks out of mistreating the patients,” he added. “Thinking back to it now reminds me of how crazy it was.”

Goodmayes Hospital Responds

In response to Bruno’s accusations, a spokesperson for Goodmayes Hospital expressed regret over his experience, stating, “We’re sorry to hear that this was Mr Bruno’s experience of our services. Since his last contact with services at Goodmayes, we have made several improvements to our inpatient environments, therapeutic work with our patients, and a significant investment in recruitment.”

The psychological impact of his time in the hospital has remained with Bruno, even years later. He admitted that he continues to train intensively to help heal the trauma. “It was the worst time of my life,” he reflected. “I never put my hands on anybody after boxing and I was being treated like I was this awful person.” Bruno also sought therapy after the ordeal to cope with the emotional fallout.

Despite the lingering effects, Bruno has found strength in his recovery, dedicating himself to training twice a day as part of his ongoing journey toward healing. His story is a stark reminder of the personal challenges even public figures face behind the scenes.