Franco Ravizzoli has joined MK Dons as a goalkeeper.

MK Dons have announced the free transfer acquisition of goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli.

Last season, the Argentinian made 33 appearances for Eastbourne before the National League South season was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ravizzoli began his career with River Plate in South America and spent the second half of the 2020-21 season training with the Dons.

“I couldn’t be happier right now,” the 23-year-old told the club’s website.

“The stadium is incredible, and I am excited to play in front of the crowd; I can’t wait to get started.”