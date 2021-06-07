Francesca Jones is leaving no stone unturned in her quest to overcome the obstacles she is up against.

After her Viking Open aspirations in Nottingham were dashed, Francesca Jones isn’t ready to give up looking for solutions to help her overcome the incredible hurdles she encounters.

The 20-year-old has three fingers and a thumb on each hand, three toes on one foot and four toes on the other due to a congenital abnormality.

That hasn’t stopped her from progressing in the professional game, as she made her grand slam debut at this year’s Australian Open, but the syndrome’s side effects can be problematic.

Jones was on her way to the second round in Nottingham after winning the last set of her first-round encounter against Georgina Garcia Perez 3-1.

Jones, however, suffered from full-body cramping as a result of Garcia Perez’s medical stoppage, and she was unable to recover, as Garcia Perez won 4-6 6-3 6-4.

It’s occurred before, and Jones, who could be given a wild card at Wimbledon next week, is determined to figure out what’s going on.

She explained, “This is something that my team has been working on to get to the bottom of it.” “You have to understand that I load my feet differently and wield the racket differently.

“I’m not going to say this is something I’ve done before; it isn’t. It’s really inconvenient that it happened today, and it’s even more inconvenient that it happened while I was cruising through the third set.

“I was feeling at ease. It’s not new, and we’re attempting to figure out what’s going on.

“I can’t leave any stone unturned; I have to keep digging into the issues that arise in my life and attempting to figure out how to solve them.

“I understand my situation; I understand that it may take me a little longer than others to get to where I know I can be due to the problems I have, but I must be patient and try. (This is a brief piece.)