France’s winless streak comes to an end, while Scotland’s World Cup hopes are revived.

France overcame Finland 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, due to a double from Antoine Griezmann, to end a five-game losing streak, while Scotland kept their World Cup ambitions alive with a 1-0 win in Austria.

In other matches, Portugal and the Netherlands both kept their hopes alive of reaching the finals in Qatar next year, with Memphis Depay scoring a hat-trick in a 6-1 thrashing of Turkey.

Griezmann – who ended an unpleasant spell at Barcelona with a loan move back to Atletico Madrid in the summer window – linked nicely with Karim Benzema as France overcame a sluggish start in front of 57,000 passionate fans in Lyon.

Griezmann was released inside the box by Benzema’s wonderful backheel, and he provided a silky finish after 25 minutes.

Griezmann scored his 41st goal for his country in the 54th minute, beating Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky at the near post to make it 2-0.

Following a disheartening 1-1 draw with Ukraine in their previous match, the victory provided a much-needed boost for the French, who are still stinging from their summer exit from Euro 2020 at the last 16 stage.

“We didn’t execute everything perfectly, but we regained our confidence,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

“This puts our fate in our hands, and we have till November to accomplish the job.”

Scotland earned a crucial three points in their effort to qualify for Qatar with a 1-0 win over Austria in Vienna, thanks to a VAR-awarded penalty by Australian-born Lyndon Dykes.

The result placed Scotland into second place in Group F, seven points behind Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark, who are undefeated after a 5-0 hammering of Israel.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke told Sky Sports, “Some people in (Scotland) don’t believe in this bunch of players, but I do.” “I adore my team. We work well together.”

The Netherlands were ruthless against Turkey, with Depay scoring a hat-trick to bring his international goal tally to 33.

By halftime, the Dutch were up 3-0, and the Turks’ chances were gone when Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu was sent off for a second bookable offence shortly before the break.

By virtue of goal difference, Louis van Gaal’s side went into first place in Group G, ahead of Norway, which thrashed Gibraltar 5-1, with Erling Braut Haaland scoring a hat-trick.

Serbia’s effort to qualify for the World Cup finals for the second time in a row was thwarted when Nikola. Brief News from Washington Newsday.