France Secure Six Nations Title with Dominant 35-16 Win over Scotland

France clinched their second Six Nations title since 2010 with a commanding 35-16 victory over Scotland at the Stade de France. Despite a strong first-half effort from Gregor Townsend’s men, Les Bleus ran away with the win in the second half to spoil any hopes of an England championship.

The match saw an electric atmosphere, with France looking to protect their title aspirations and England waiting for a Scotland upset to claim the crown. The game began with France setting the tone early, earning a penalty within the first five minutes, which Thomas Ramos converted. Scotland, however, weathered the storm and kept themselves within reach through disciplined defense and counter-attacks.

Scotland’s Strong Push Falters

Scotland’s defense took a hit early when captain Jamie Ritchie was sin-binned for collapsing a maul in the 12th minute. France capitalized, with Gael Fickou and Yoram Moefana combining to break the deadlock with the first try of the match, giving France a 10-0 lead. But Scotland was undeterred. After French hooker Peato Mauvaka was controversially yellow-carded for an apparent headbutt on Ben White, Finn Russell kicked a penalty to bring Scotland on the scoreboard.

The Scots then had a moment of brilliance, as Russell’s quick thinking allowed Darcy Graham to score and level the match at 13-13 following a series of French errors. However, their joy was short-lived. A last-minute try by Tom Jordan was disallowed after a TMO review, ensuring that France maintained their narrow lead heading into halftime.

After the break, the French found their rhythm. Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored a record-setting eighth try of the championship, surpassing the previous try-scoring mark for a single Six Nations campaign. Despite a penalty from Russell bringing Scotland within striking distance, France took control as Ramos bolted over for another try, extending the lead to 14 points. Moefana added his second try of the match to seal the win and allow the French celebrations to begin well before the final whistle.

The victory secured France’s first Six Nations title since 2022, with the team demonstrating resilience and composure despite the absence of captain Antoine Dupont, who was watching from the stands after an ACL injury. The result left Scotland to reflect on another fourth-place finish, with only two wins from their five matches in the tournament.