France kicks off Euro 2020 matchday five with a bang, as Cristiano Ronaldo sets a new scoring record.

With a 1-0 win over Germany in Munich, France confirmed their status as Euro 2020 favorites, while holders Portugal began their Group F campaign with a 3-0 victory over Hungary in Budapest.

On Tuesday night, the tournament’s so-called “group of death” saw the two former world champions face off.

Mats Hummels’ own goal in the first half was enough to give France a hard-fought victory, with Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both having attempts ruled out for offside at the Allianz Arena.

In the meantime, defending champions Portugal beat Hungary after a late double by Cristiano Ronaldo helped silence the majority of the home fans at a packed Puskas Arena.

Christian Eriksen, a midfielder for Denmark, offered an encouraging update on his health and thanked everyone for their well-wishes.

The Puskas Arena in Budapest had the largest audience of the tournament so far, with a near-capacity 61,000 in attendance as Hungary — where a massive Covid-19 immunization push has taken place – opened their Group F campaign with a defeat, dampening the party atmosphere.

Under the conditions, I’m fine. I still have to go through some tests at the hospital, but I’m in good spirits.

Eriksen said something that everyone wanted to hear.

After making his debut against Greece at Euro 2004, Portugal striker Ronaldo became the first player to feature in five European Championship finals as he led the team out against Hungary. Ronaldo’s late double not only set a new record, but also made him the tournament’s all-time best scorer with 11 goals.

