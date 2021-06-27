France is well aware of Switzerland’s quality, according to Didier Deschamps.

Didier Deschamps, France’s coach, has advised against underestimating Switzerland ahead of their last-16 match on Monday.

The world champions are heavy favorites to advance in Bucharest, but Deschamps, who is dealing with a number of injury issues, believes Vladimir Petkovic’s team is better than they are given credit for.

He added, “It’s not a possible banana skin.” “This is a Round of 16 game with a quarter-final berth on the line. We were favorites going into the competition, but both my players and I are well aware of the Swiss team’s talent.

“They are endowed with abilities and are capable of great things. They aren’t ranked 13th in FIFA for nothing. That is due to the club and their coach, Petkovic, who has done an excellent job during his tenure as head coach.”

As their final group game against Portugal ended in a 2-2 draw, Deschamps lost two left-backs — Lucas Hernandez and Lucas Digne – to injury.

Digne, Marcus Thuram, and Jules Kounde are all expected to miss Monday’s game due to injuries, according to the coach.

Despite the fact that Hernandez was not among the players that trained on Sunday evening, Deschamps stated that he anticipated him to be fit.

Even if Hernandez is available, Deschamps has been linked with a switch to a 3-5-2 system, with Benjamin Pavard and Adrien Rabiot being potential wing-backs.

“I analyze before every game,” Deschamps added. “I talk to the players and obtain their feedback. The goal is to provide them with the best possible opportunity.

“However, I am the one who makes the decisions.”

Switzerland qualified for the knockout stages as one of the group’s top third-placed teams.

Their last result was their best, a 3-1 win over Turkey in which Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice.

Petkovic commented, “We were pleased to win and advance to the Round of 16.”

“We had to wait a few days to learn who our opponents would be, but we’re excited to face the world champs.

