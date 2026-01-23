Frampton Calls for Josh Taylor’s Boxing Hall of Fame Induction

Carl Frampton has voiced his strong support for Josh Taylor’s induction into the Boxing Hall of Fame, hailing the Scottish fighter’s “unbelievable” achievements during his career. Taylor, the only British male boxer to capture all four world titles in a single weight class, retired this week due to an ongoing eye injury. His remarkable journey included victories that have placed him alongside elite figures in boxing.

Frampton’s Praise for Taylor’s Legacy

Frampton, a two-weight world champion himself, argued that Taylor’s success deserves greater recognition, pointing out that Taylor became undisputed light-welterweight champion in just 18 fights, a feat rarely seen in the sport. “Josh Taylor’s accomplishments should be remembered for their true value, especially becoming undisputed in such a marquee division,” Frampton commented.

Frampton also noted how Taylor’s swift rise to undisputed champion mirrored the achievements of other greats such as Oleksandr Usyk, the current undisputed heavyweight champion, and Vasiliy Lomachenko, a three-weight world champion. Taylor’s feat in the light-welterweight division, which Frampton emphasized is far from an obscure weight class, underscores his status as one of the sport’s finest. “This is Hall of Fame behavior,” Frampton asserted, calling Taylor’s rapid ascent “hard to fathom.”

In addition to his success in the ring, Frampton reflected on his close friendship with Taylor, despite their separate paths following a legal dispute between Frampton and manager Barry McGuigan. “Josh is a great friend of mine and a good person. He does a lot of good things behind the scenes that people don’t see,” Frampton shared.

As Taylor steps away from the sport, Frampton’s tribute serves as a reminder of the lasting legacy he leaves in British boxing, cementing his place among the all-time greats.