FPL Insights: Key Bargains and Defenders Shaping Gameweek 23

As the Premier League rolls into Gameweek 23, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are balancing form, fixtures, and injury news in a frantic quest to secure vital points. After a successful midweek 3-1 Champions League victory over Inter Milan, Arsenal are set for a crucial showdown with Manchester United at the Emirates on January 25, 2026, at 4:30 pm (UK time). With the Gunners still at the top of the Premier League, Gameweek 23 presents yet another opportunity for FPL managers to optimize their squads.

Defensive Standouts and Surging Players

Arsenal’s defenders remain key assets for Fantasy teams. Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba, priced at £6.8m and £6.0m respectively, were central to the team’s 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 22, earning eight points each. With 15 points in his last two games, Saliba has been a solid choice for managers, while Gabriel’s recent form—38 points in just four Gameweeks—makes him one of the most consistent performers in the game. Their strong defensive performances have helped Arsenal to 11 clean sheets this season, reinforcing their dominance at the top of the table.

Alongside these defensive pillars, goalkeeper David Raya (£5.9m) and right-back Ben White (£5.1m) each earned six points in the Forest match. Jurrien Timber (£6.3m) also contributed, bringing his total to five points. Gabriel, Saliba, and Timber have now crossed the 100-point threshold in FPL, while Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) is just one point shy of that milestone. With key players performing well, Arsenal’s defensive assets remain prime picks for FPL managers.

Meanwhile, FPL managers looking for value players could consider Martin Ødegaard (£7.8m), who has been on a strong run with 26 points in his last five games. Another differential worth noting is Gabriel Jesus (£6.4m), whose brace in the Champions League is drawing attention despite low ownership (just 0.3%).

Manchester United and Emerging Bargains

Manchester United, under Michael Carrick’s guidance, has found some form, notably with a victory over Manchester City in the derby. This upturn in performance has opened up new FPL opportunities, especially with players like Patrick Dorgu (£4.3m), who delivered an impressive 15 points in the derby. Once used primarily as a winger, Dorgu has added value with his ability to contribute in multiple areas, making him a standout low-cost option for managers seeking budget defenders.

Captain Bruno Fernandes (£9.2m), back after a recent injury absence, registered 10 points in Gameweek 22, bringing his total to 116 for the season. Despite his relatively low ownership (just over 16%), Fernandes’ potential to haul points makes him a compelling pick for those looking to capitalize on United’s momentum. Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m), returning from AFCON, also marked his first Premier League game back with nine points, suggesting that United players could be valuable assets in the upcoming weeks.

However, it’s not all smooth sailing. High-profile players like Erling Haaland (£15.1m) have seen a dip in form. The Manchester City star remains the highest-scoring Fantasy player with 165 points but has averaged just 2.8 points over the last five Gameweeks. Similarly, Marc Guehi (£5.3m), who transferred from Crystal Palace to Manchester City, is also experiencing a form slump. With these stars struggling, many FPL managers are faced with tough decisions regarding their top players.

Finding Value in Ultra-Bargains

As the Premier League season nears its midpoint, many FPL managers are looking for ultra-bargains—players priced below £4.0m, typically defenders who may not feature regularly but offer a cheap bench option. Leeds United’s Joe Rodon (£3.9m) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) fall into this category, with mixed fixtures ahead but prices that make them attractive for squad depth. Similarly, Sunderland’s Reinildo (£3.8m), who has returned as a first-choice left-back, presents excellent value. With a solid defensive record, Sunderland’s fixtures against West Ham and Burnley could bring in points, making Reinildo a savvy pick.

Burnley’s Maxime Esteve (£3.9m), though not a consistent points earner, remains a staple starter when fit, and with favorable fixtures ahead, he’s another budget option for managers seeking flexibility. Other potential bargains include Chelsea’s Josh Acheampong (£3.8m) and Manchester United’s Ayden Heaven (£3.9m), though both players face significant minutes risk as more experienced teammates return from injury.

With the January transfer window still open and FPL managers juggling injuries and form fluctuations, Gameweek 23 presents opportunities for tactical shifts. Whether you’re optimizing your team for a strong starting XI or saving budget for the bench, the right bargain players can make all the difference in your mini-league performance.