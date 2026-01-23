Fox’s Clutch Play, Wembanyama’s Dominance Lead Spurs Past Jazz

San Antonio Spurs rallied late to secure a 126-109 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night in Salt Lake City, fueled by a fiery finish from De’Aaron Fox and a dominant performance by rookie Victor Wembanyama. Despite missing key players, the Spurs showed their resilience with a strong team effort that held off a gritty Jazz side.

Fox’s Late Surge Secures Win

De’Aaron Fox put on a late-game show, scoring 12 of his 31 points in the final seven minutes of the game. His scorching shooting, including a season-high six three-pointers, proved too much for Utah to handle. Four of those triples came in the fourth quarter, helping the Spurs extend their lead after the Jazz had cut the deficit to a slim five points at the start of the final period. “Fox is one of the NBA’s best closers, and he showed why tonight,” remarked one analyst after the game.

Victor Wembanyama, the towering Spurs rookie, delivered a strong all-around performance with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocks. After a difficult shooting night earlier in the week, Wembanyama was a force both offensively and defensively, shooting 9-of-14 from the field, including four three-pointers. His presence in the paint was felt throughout the game, as he altered numerous shots and provided a much-needed anchor for the Spurs defense.

The Spurs were also bolstered by contributions from their bench. Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Julian Champagnie added 17 points on five made threes, and Stephon Castle chipped in with 16 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. The team’s ability to find scoring from multiple sources made the difference, particularly during crucial stretches of the game.

Jazz’s Struggles Despite Historic Nurkic Triple-Double

For Utah, the spotlight was on Jusuf Nurkic, who became the first Jazz player to record back-to-back triple-doubles since Pete Maravich in 1975. The 28-year-old center tallied 17 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds, continuing his strong run of form. Nurkic’s playmaking, particularly his creative back-door passes, was a bright spot for the Jazz. However, despite his historic individual performance, the Jazz could not capitalize on their momentum in the final quarter.

Rookie Ace Bailey stepped up for Utah, scoring a career-high 25 points, while Keyonte George added 23. Yet, the absence of All-Star Lauri Markkanen and center Walker Kessler proved detrimental. Utah has now fallen to a 1-11 record in games Markkanen has missed due to illness and reconditioning. As a result, the Jazz remain vulnerable, with their defense allowing an NBA-worst 127.3 points per game this season.

Despite a strong third-quarter push where Utah outscored the Spurs 39-32, the Jazz could not contain San Antonio’s closing run. After a dunk from Bailey tied the game at 99 early in the fourth, Fox and the Spurs seized control with a game-changing 10-0 run, capped off by Fox’s back-to-back threes. The Spurs finished the game on a 9-0 run, dominating fast-break points 32-10 and shooting 50.6% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Coach Mitch Johnson’s tactical decisions were also praised, especially his trust in Jordan McLaughlin, who provided an important spark in the second quarter. The seldom-used guard helped fuel the Spurs’ 17-2 run to open the second period, finishing with three rebounds and two assists in nine minutes. “McLaughlin’s readiness and the trust his coach showed in him were crucial tonight,” said a local columnist.

The Spurs’ win improves their record to 31-14, second in the Western Conference, as they continue their strong push toward the playoffs. They have won four of their last five games, including two out of three against the Jazz this season. With Fox and Wembanyama leading the charge, San Antonio is well-positioned to maintain their momentum heading into their upcoming matchup against New Orleans.

For the Jazz, the continued absence of Markkanen and the ongoing struggles with defense are proving to be significant obstacles. Despite Nurkic’s historic performances and Bailey’s breakout, Utah’s path to recovery remains unclear. The team will face Miami next, hoping to regain some form after a rough stretch.