Foxconn, an Apple supplier, has unveiled electric vehicles.

On Monday, Foxconn, the Taiwanese tech behemoth, showed three electric vehicles, bolstering its drive to become a key participant in the rapidly expanding EV sector as it seeks partners.

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, is already a key player in the assembly of Apple’s iPhones as well as devices for a slew of other prominent worldwide brands.

However, it has made rapid progress in diversifying beyond electronics assembly, investing in electric vehicles through a joint venture with local automaker Yulon Motor and the purchase of a faltering auto plant in Ohio.

The three models revealed on Monday — a car, an SUV, and a bus — are concept vehicles that Foxconn plans to create in collaboration with other companies.

At the introduction ceremony in Taipei, chairman Young Liu remarked, “Foxconn is no longer a fresh child on the block.”

Terry Gou, the founder of Foxconn, drove his “Model E” sedan to the event and claimed the company’s electric vehicles “show Taiwan’s entire industrial strength.”

According to the company, a white sports utility vehicle dubbed “Model C” will be available in Taiwan in 2023 for less than Tw$1 million ($357,000).

Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin said the company’s “Model T” electric bus might start operating in southern Kaohsiung city as early as next year if it passes the transport ministry’s evaluation.

In 2020, Foxconn invested approximately Tw$10 billion ($355 million) in electric vehicle development, with the business stating that its investment will increase over the next two years.

With a new cooperation announced virtually every month this year, Liu said the company “has gradually created an electric vehicle supply chain and distribution network.”

Fisker, one of a slew of US-based electric car startups seeking to one day challenge Tesla’s dominance, is one of its most recent partners.

The two businesses announced intentions to collaborate on electric automobiles to be sold under the Fisker brand, with production beginning in late 2023.

Apple has been rumored to be working on a covert electronic automobile project for years, and Foxconn could be an excellent partner given its existing relationship with the Californian behemoth.

The debut of Foxconn’s models comes as carmakers face a global shortage of semiconductors as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which sparked a surge in purchases of electronics and computer parts.

Taiwan’s high-tech chip foundries are among the world’s largest and most advanced, and they’ve been increasing production to keep up with demand.