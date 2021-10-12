Four things seen in Liverpool training as Thiago Alcantara’s fitness is questioned and a new goalie is introduced.

This weekend, Liverpool will face Watford in the Premier League.

Despite the fact that a number of players are still on international duty, those who have not traveled or who no longer represent their country have been preparing for the trip to Hertfordshire on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side drew 2-2 with Manchester City last time out in the league and will be looking to take all three points this time around.

Here are four things we saw during Liverpool’s training session on Tuesday.

Many Liverpool fans will be delighted to see this.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to Liverpool’s first-team training and is expected to make his comeback against Watford this weekend.

The 23-year-old was out for recent matches against Porto and Manchester City, with James Milner filling in for him.

Fabian Mrozek, a goalkeeper from Poland, practised with the first squad today.

Prior to Saturday’s match at Vicarage Road, the 18-year-old was there alongside Adrian and Marcelo Pitaluga.

Mrozek joined the Reds in August 2020 and made his under-18 debut the previous season.

In July, he signed his first professional contract with the club.

Thiago Alcantara was not visible in any of the photos from the Reds’ practice session.

Klopp indicated the Spaniard would ‘probably’ be returning after the international break after being injured in Liverpool’s home win over Crystal Palace.

However, it appears that fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the smooth midfielder return to the pitch.

In contrast to last season, Liverpool now has a variety of options in center defense.

Konate, Ibrahima At the AXA Training Centre, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and Nat Phillips were all there.

Virgil van Dijk, who recently led the Netherlands to victories against Latvia and Gibraltar, was not present.