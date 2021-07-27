Four teams are reportedly vying for a Spurs All-Star.

This offseason, DeMar DeRozan will be a guy to watch, with numerous teams anticipated to want to sign the 31-year-old.

So far, the four-time NBA All-Star has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and Chicago Bulls.

However, the possibility of him returning to the San Antonio Spurs cannot be ruled out.

The 6-foot-6 swingman unquestionably developed during his time with the Spurs.

Kawhi Leonard’s move to the Toronto Raptors drew mixed reactions after he had been a long-time member of the team.

However, Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia pointed out that, while disappointing, it was to DeRozan’s benefit.

True, DeRozan improved throughout the course of his three seasons with the Spurs. In nearly identical 34 minutes of action, he averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

His stats improved, but his three-point shooting deteriorated. His percentage was down from 28.8% to 22.7 percent.

Regardless, DeRozan has proven that he can score in a variety of ways. It will be fascinating to see who will aggressively pursue the All-Star guard-forward now that teams are looking for players who can shoot it well from beyond the arc.

But one thing to keep an eye on is how much money DeRozan is seeking for. He could be looking for a deal worth $20 million to $25 million, or even more.

As a result, some teams who are interested in DeRozan may be ruled out unless they can find a way to offload some talent to make room for him next season.