Four people have been charged after a climate protest at Royal Ascot.

Four persons have been prosecuted in connection with a climate change protest held on the penultimate day of Royal Ascot in order to draw the Queen’s attention.

After the first race, the Chesham Stakes, in which the Queen’s horse Reach For The Moon finished a close second under Frankie Dettori, environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion unfurled a banner reading “Racing To Extinction,” with a number of protesters attempting to disrupt racing by chaining themselves to the far rail.

The Queen was attending the showpiece gathering for the first time that week, but she was nowhere near the event.

While the protesters were removed, a screen was built near the winning post, with an Ascot official commenting at the time, “The issue was quickly dealt with, without interruption to racing.”

Thames Valley Police made four arrests on Saturday, with charges of impeding or interrupting a person engaged in a legitimate activity filed on Sunday.

Four ladies, ranging in age from 20 to 46, have been freed on bail and are due to appear in Slough Magistrates’ Court on July 13.