Four NBA teams that might use a struggling All-Star center next season, according to rumors.

DeMarcus Cousins finds himself in a familiar predicament, although one that is far from pleasant.

He’s still one of the most well-known players without an NBA team for the coming season, but that might change quickly.

However, the All-Star center may once again have to accept that only a bare-bones deal will be provided.

Most NBA clubs have almost completed their rosters as they prepare for training camp.

He played 30 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season. The temperamental big man’s numbers are continuing to decline, which is just another reason why some clubs are prioritizing other free agents.

Cousins averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and an assist in 12.9 minutes per game in 30 games.

The last time “Boogie” put up excellent numbers was during the 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. In 48 regular-season games, he averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks.

Cousins’ game has deteriorated due to injuries. From 2017 to 2020, his comeback has been impeded by this.

He avoided the injury bug the last two seasons, owing to his limited playing time.

Cousins can only hope for a backup position on a short-term deal. Some teams may be willing to take a risk on the four-time All-Star.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a professional basketball team based in Los

The Los Angeles Lakers have multiple roster places vacant, but a point guard is their top goal.

Anthony Davis is still there, and Dwight Howard has returned. Cousins, on the other hand, could be worth a look if the Lakers decide to add another big man this season.

The Brooklyn Nets are a professional basketball team based in

The Brooklyn Nets, like the Lakers, don’t have a lot of money to spend.

Cousins may be another All-Star worth considering to provide some tough interior support, especially with rumors that DeAndre Jordan could be dealt.

Heat of Miami

The Miami Heat might employ Cousins to toughen up their front line.

Despite the presence of Bam Adebayo, they still require a backup center who can fill in for the youthful cager.

PJ Tucker was signed, but he isn’t tall enough. Miami could use someone like Cousins to bolster its front line on a short-term basis.

Warriors of Golden State

The Golden State Warriors are a squad that has been desperate for help in the center position.

The Golden State Warriors are a squad that has been desperate for help in the center position.

James Wiseman is still around, but he's a player who needs to improve. Kevon Looney is still enlisted, but head coach Steve Kerr feels that he needs a veteran to toughen things up.