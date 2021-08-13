Four Highlights from the Field of Dreams Game in Major League Baseball.

Tim Anderson’s walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Chicago White Sox a dramatic 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday night.

The fact that the game was played in a purpose-built 8,000-capacity stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, the filming location of Kevin Costner’s famed 1989 film Field of Dreams, added to Anderson’s heroics.

By scheduling the game during Fox’s primetime slot, the MLB paid respect to what is largely regarded as one of the finest baseball movies ever filmed.

The hour-long pre-game show included clips from the film, as well as an appearance by actor Kevin Costner and narration by James Earl Jones, who also played a key role in the film.

On the field, the first-ever MLB game in Iowa did not disappoint, as the Yankees seized a 3-1 lead in the third inning before the White Sox rallied six consecutive runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-3 advantage.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Yankees responded with a 5-0 run to take an 8-7 lead, but Anderson came back to win the game for the White Sox.

Here are some highlights from a memorable evening.

The entrance of Kevin Costner

Costner made an entrance worthy of the two-time Academy Award winner as he strolled onto the field alone, walking through the cornfields that ringed the outfield. After reaching the mound, he switched his attention to the outfield, where the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox emerged, just as he had only minutes before.

The scene was a homage to the 1989 film in which Kevin Costner’s character constructs a field for retired MLB legends to play on. As you can see in the video below, the MLB’s official broadcast nearly flawlessly recreated the movie scenario.

— Major League Baseball (@MLB) on August 12, 2021

Tim Anderson’s game-winning home run

A set suited for a movie deserved a cinematic conclusion, and it got one when Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson smashed a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning against New York Yankees stand-in closer Zach Britton.