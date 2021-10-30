Four Gulf states have withdrawn their diplomats from Beirut.

The United Arab Emirates withdrew its diplomats from Lebanon on Saturday, following Saudi Arabia’s same step in response to a Lebanese minister’s criticism of the Riyadh-led military involvement in Yemen.

The diplomatic spat, which has seen Riyadh block imports from Lebanon and Kuwait and Bahrain expel Lebanese envoys, is another another setback for a country already beset by political and economic turmoil.

Lebanon had hoped for financial aid from the Gulf to help it recover its economy.

“In view of the reprehensible behavior of some Lebanese officials towards Saudi Arabia, the UAE announced the departure of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It has also “decided to prohibit its people from traveling to Lebanon,” according to the statement.

It happened just hours after Kuwait urged Lebanon’s envoy to “leave in 48 hours” and recalled its ambassador from Beirut a day after the Saudi and Bahraini movements.

The conflict was ignited by an interview broadcast this week in which Lebanon’s Information Minister, George Kordahi, criticized the Saudi-led military involvement in Yemen.

Kordahi branded the seven-year war in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country “futile” and said it was “time for it to end” in statements filmed in August but televised on Monday.

According to Kordahi, Yemen’s Huthi rebels are “defending themselves… against an external aggression,” adding that the Saudi-led coalition is bombing “homes, communities, funerals, and weddings.”

The Huthis are backed by Saudi Arabia’s regional adversary Iran, which has enormous clout in Lebanon thanks to its strong support for Hezbollah, a prominent Shiite movement.

Saudi Arabia announced Friday that it was recalling its ambassador and giving Beirut’s envoy 48 hours to depart Riyadh in response to Kordahi’s remarks.

The minister’s remarks have prompted calls for his resignation or dismissal.

On Twitter, Lebanon’s Druze leader Walid Jumblatt warned, “Sack this minister who will destroy our relations with the Arab Gulf before it is too late.”

The expulsion and recall were based on the Lebanese government’s “failure” to “address the unacceptable and abhorrent accusations” against Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council members, according to Kuwait’s foreign ministry.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar are the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Kuwait’s decision was partly based on the Lebanese government’s “failure” to halt drug smuggling operations to Kuwait and other GCC countries, according to the ministry.

