Four cities in the United States that could host the first ONE Championship event

ONE Championship has its sights set on a United States expansion after nearly a decade of establishing its roots in Asia and developing a committed fan base of millions across the continent.

The ONE Championship has quietly but steadily established itself in the United States.

Turner Entertainment Networks presented four of the promotion’s smash shows on TNT and B/R Live in prime time in the United States this past April.

Furthermore, the marketing has been hinting at a live event on American soil for quite some time.

Whenever that happens, it will undoubtedly be ONE Championship’s largest event to date.

With that in mind, here are four cities in the United States that may host the organization’s debut event.

Las Vegas is a popular tourist destination.

Where better to stage a live martial arts spectacular than in the world’s battle capital? Las Vegas is unrivaled in terms of flash and glam.

Las Vegas is the king of combat sports, whether it’s Conor McGregor’s visit or boxing icons Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather hosting multimillion-dollar pay-per-view events.

MGM Grand Garden Arena, T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Event Center, Thomas & Mack Center, and others are all options for the venue.

Imagine Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, Angela Lee, and Christian Lee, among ONE Championship’s best talents, hosting an event on the Las Vegas Strip with giant billboards and posters on every corner. That would be something to see.

Honolulu

Hawaii is one of the world’s most underappreciated mixed martial arts (MMA) destinations. The fight culture on the island is ferocious, and the community has developed some tremendous talent over the years.

The Aloha state is home to former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, ONE Championship champions Angela and Christian Lee, and MMA great BJ Penn.

While the Aloha Stadium is set to close permanently, the $14-million, 9,000-seat Blaisdell Arena is a viable option.

Despite being one of the most gorgeous tourism locations on the planet, none of the major MMA organizations have scheduled an event in Hawaii.

It would be huge for ONE Championship to be the first to organize a tournament in Honolulu.

Honolulu is only a 15-hour journey from Singapore and just under an eight-hour flight from Tokyo, so logistics would undoubtedly be easier.

Furthermore, owing of its proximity to Asia, Hawaii has a sizable Asian-American population.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia is a traditional boxing town.

Legends Joe Frazier and Bernard Hopkins were both born in Philadelphia, the same city that gave us Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.