Forward Following his departure from Chelsea, Izzy Brown joins Preston.

Following the expiration of his contract at Chelsea, Preston has announced the signing of forward Izzy Brown.

Brown, 24, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship club, with the option of a further 12 months.

Brown, an England youth international who has played out wide as well as in the center of attack, had been with the Blues since 2013.

Brown, on the other hand, has spent the most of his professional career on loan, with stops at Huddersfield, Brighton, Leeds, and Luton Town before joining Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Brown commented on the Preston club website, “It’s been in the works for a couple of weeks now, but I’m really happy to be here.”

“Now that I’m coming to that age when I want to grow as a player and hopefully become a legend at a club, I think Preston is a location where I can accomplish that.”

Brown joins Preston’s summer recruits Liam Lindsay and Sepp Van Den Berg.

“Izy has a strong pedigree,” Preston manager Frankie McAvoy remarked. He has a lot of Championship experience and was a Chelsea player at one point in his career.

“He’s had a lot of loans throughout the years, some of which he’s done well, others which he may not have done as well as he hoped, so he simply has to regain his confidence and self-belief.

“We’re getting a player with undeniable potential who is very offensive, and we’re excited to work with him.”