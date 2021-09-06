Former WWE superstars Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan make an unexpected AEW debut at ‘All Out.’

At the conclusion of AEW All Out 2021 Sunday, former NXT champion Adam Cole and WWE champion Daniel Bryan made their surprising debuts.

Wrestling fans are in for further surprises, as both men were highly reported to be joining the upstart promotion once their WWE contracts expired.

The Elite took turns beating up Cage and his associates, the Jurassic Express, after AEW world champion Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage in the main event at All Out 2021.

The lights went out and the words “Adam Cole” appeared on the two main screens, prompting a massive cheer from the crowd at the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Omega was giving a promo about how unbeatable he was when the lights went out and the words “Adam Cole” appeared on the two main screens, prompting a massive cheer from the crowd.

When Cole stood with The Elite afterwards, it appeared as if the show was ended — until a familiar music rang over the arena.

Bryan made his way to the ring and stood tall in the ring with Cage and the Jurassic Express, fending off The Elite.

Cole has teased his move to AEW several times in recent weeks, including before NXT TakeOver 36 and during one of his Twitch streams.

Prior to his TakeOver 36 match with Kyle O’Reilly, his WWE contract had expired, but he had signed a short-term pact to properly close up that chapter, as well as his WWE career.

Bryan was released from WWE four months ago, and his 90-day no-compete clause had already elapsed, allowing him to make his AEW debut.

Following his 2017 debut, Cole established himself as one of NXT’s mainstays, and his 403-day reign over the NXT Championship marks the longest single title reign in the belt’s history.

Bryan’s popularity rose after the “Yes Movement” — a response to senior management’s lack of conviction in his ability to be a top attraction in the company, which was transformed into a narrative that culminated in his crowning at Wrestlemania XXX.

Both men are ready to face off in AEW after a successful run in the WWE. The true winners, though, are the fans who have been waiting for them to perform together in a longer program.

Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott in WWE) made her AEW debut earlier in the evening with a victory in the Casino Battle Royale.