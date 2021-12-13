Former WWE Head Writer Calls For Jeff Hardy To Retire From Wrestling

Jeff Hardy was fired by WWE last week for reasons that have yet to be revealed, and former writer Vince Russo wishes the wrestler will call it a day.

Russo discussed why it could be time for Hardy to hang up his boots for good in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone.

“Forget about it if you’re still in that atmosphere, if you’re still working in pain, if you have to get to that next place, if you’re away from your family, if you’re lonely, if you’re depressed… “I truly hope this is a moment when you can say, ‘Stop everything, I’m putting everything on hold, and I’m going to take care of myself,'” Russo said Featherstone.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast revealed last week that Hardy was dealing with some personal issues without completely stating what they were.

Hardy was released by WWE after an incident at a house event on December 4 in which “The Charismatic Enigma” walked out of a six-man tag team bout involving him, Drew McIntyre, and King Woods versus the Bloodline for no apparent reason.

Hardy was subsequently sent home from the trip the next day.

Hardy’s well-documented history with substance abuse and eventual redemption has won him followers and turned him into an inspiration for many who have struggled with similar issues.

Russo, who is a divisive character in the industry, understands the difficulties of life on the road, which may have played a role in the December 4 event.

Hardy will not be able to fully recuperate if he continues to wrestle, according to Russo.

“If you stay in the business, you’re not going to fix your problems.” Bro, it’s not going to happen. When you’re on the road, you’re alone in a hotel room, missing your loved ones and family. “While you’re still in the business, you’re not going to get better,” Russo added.

No one knows what Hardy’s position is at this point, and the best guess that everyone has is that Hardy is aware that his body is beginning to fail him after years of highlight-reel-worthy actions that included jumping off of high places and onto his opponents.

Following his death, pro wrestling fans and performers have expressed their love and support for Hardy.