Former WWE Creative Personnel Shoots On Company’s Current Slump, According To Rumors

Former WWE creative director Vince Russo attributes the company’s woes on the lack of compelling storylines on the weekly broadcasts.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Legion of Raw” podcast, Dr. Chris Featherstone, the controversial wrestling personality, gave his view on what’s wrong with the organization.

“Here’s one example: I wanted to sit down with my wife and watch TV. She wants to move on to the next thing if nothing happens in the first 10-15 minutes. Russo explained, “That’s television watchers, that’s the short attention span.”

He went on to say that the Golberg-Bobby Lashley feud is an example of how the network keeps repeating the same story without raising the stakes, resulting in the same number of viewers week after week.

WWE’s viewership and important demographic of viewers aged 18 to 49 is currently in decline.

According to Ringside News, citing Wrestlenomics, this Monday’s episode of Raw had the sixth-lowest total viewership in the show’s history, with 1.5 million viewers, 510,000 of whom were in the crucial demographic.

Russo also stated that he would require the corporation to supply its networks with scripts for the next episode as a guideline to help both sides generate the greatest possible product.

“If I’m a USA network [executive]and I’m paying the bill and I’m watching these shows every week, am I not going to demand that I get the script a week in advance?” They don’t get a screenplay, and they have no idea what’s going on until they watch it with us (viewers), so who’s to blame [for the low ratings]?” Russo explained.

Following reports that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is pushing for an edgier product in the hopes of attracting more viewers, one of WWE’s main thrusts in recent weeks has been to provide a more appealing product.

However, being edgy can only go so far for a firm whose baffling scheduling selections have sent fans away in search of something new.

Some of the most questionable actions the business has made at its big events include Bianca Belair losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to a returning Becky Lynch in 10 seconds at SummerSlam and the ropes suddenly giving way on Finn Balor during his fight with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules.

Crown Jewel is scheduled to air on Thursday, October 21 at 12 p.m.