Former WWE Champion Scores First UFC Victory Over Cage Veteran.

Many people were apprehensive when Brock Lesnar announced his plan to leave professional wrestling and join the UFC.

After all, why would someone who makes a lot of money doing “fake fights” with a predetermined outcome choose to fight “for real” and endanger his health?

Lesnar originally left WWE to pursue his ambition of playing in the NFL, but he was never able to make an appearance with the Minnesota Vikings during the regular season.

He subsequently tried mixed martial arts (MMA) in Japan, where he dominated Min Soo Kim with strikes in the first round of his debut fight.

The UFC approached him, and on February 2, 2008, he made his promotional debut against Frank Mir in the co-main event of UFC 81: Breaking Point.

Lesnar’s hands were so large that he had to fight with 4XL gloves.

Casual onlookers favored Lesnar owing to his monstrous size and strength, but more knowledgeable analysts gave Mir a 60/40 advantage due to his UFC experience.

The former WWE champion attacked Mir and took him down with attacks from the top, but Mir grabbed a kneebar and gave the former NCAA Division I wrestler a surprise loss, who tapped out nearly instantly.

Lesnar’s chance at redemption came at UFC 87 on August 10, 2008, when he was set to meet Mark Coleman, a UFC Hall of Famer and former heavyweight champion.

Due to an injury, Coleman had to withdraw from the bout, and Heath Herring was called in to fill in.

Lesnar kicked off the fight with a running knee to Herring, eliciting oohs and aahs from the fans as they witnessed a one-sided bout.

Lesnar assessed his distance and fired a bomb of a right hand to Herring’s head a few seconds after the aforementioned knee, throwing him off-balance to the point where the latter rolled backwards and the former swarmed on him.

Lesnar would go on to win the fight by unanimous decision, and his UFC career would go on to make him one of the heavyweight division’s most unusual and iconic figures.

After unifying the heavyweight championship he earned off of Randy Couture with Mir’s interim belt during his time with the UFC, he became the promotion’s undisputed heavyweight champion.

Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, but only for a one-off match with Mark Hunt in 2016. Brief News from Washington Newsday.