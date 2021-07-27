Former World No. 2 Roger Federer says he doesn’t see him returning to the top.

Former World No. 2 Goran Ivanisevic, who is now a member of Novak Djokovic’s coaching staff, believes the men’s game is at a high point right now, but Roger Federer is “slowly departing the stage.”

Djokovic tied Federer and Rafael Nadal’s world record of 20 Grand Slams after winning Wimbledon earlier this year.

Ivanisevic, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, continued, “The record hunt has narrowed down to only Djokovic and Nadal.”

“I believe men’s tennis is enjoying a fantastic year. There is, of course, Roger Federer, who is gradually fading from view. In a recent interview with Tennis World USA, Ivanisevic remarked, “I don’t see him being able to return to the top of the ranking.” “I believe Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will compete for records as well as everything else. The members of the Next Generation received a lot of accolades. Many men can aspire to the throne in the next five or six years, possibly winning multiple Grand Slams.”

Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Denis Shapovalov are among the Next Gen, as they have recently demonstrated tremendous potential.

Ivanisevic, who won Wimbledon in 2001 despite being an unseeded player, also predicted that the rankings will shift dramatically after the Big Three — Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic — retire.

“After the Big Three retire, we’ll see significant changes in the rankings. I’m not sure when they’ll hang up their rackets, but we’ll have several different Grand Slam champions from then on. I don’t rule out the possibility of seeing four different Grand Slam champions in the same year,” Ivanisevic, Djokovic’s coach since 2019, added.

Djokovic is one of the best players to ever grace the sport of tennis, having been in 30 major finals and winning 20 of them. He has a total of nine Australian Open titles, six Wimbledon titles, three US Open titles, and two Roland Garros titles. Djokovic is the only player in the Open Era to hold all four Grand Slams at the same time, and the only one to do so on three distinct surfaces, after Rod Laver.

He is also the only player in the Open Era to have won all four Grand Slam titles at least twice, and he is the third overall after Roy Emerson. Brief News from Washington Newsday.