Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has slammed the French Open organizers for sexist scheduling.

Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, slammed the French Open administrators on Sunday for a perceived lack of gender equity in the tournament’s scheduling.

Since 2007, the prize money at the French Open has been equal for men and women, as it has been in the other three Grand Slam tournaments—the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the United States Open. However, the former World No. 1 claimed that when it came to scheduling, gender equality was significantly more difficult to achieve.

Roland-Garros has introduced daily night sessions for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Serena Williams and R&B singer R&B singer R&B singer R&B singer R&B singer