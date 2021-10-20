Former Washington State Coach Will File Lawsuit Against School for ‘Unlawful’ Termination Due to Vaccine Refusal.

According to the Associated Press, former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich plans to sue after being sacked for refusing to comply with a state obligation to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rolovich’s lawyer, Brian Fahling, said in a statement that his dismissal was “illegal” and an attack on his Catholic faith.

The complaint will detail Washington State athletic director Pat Chun’s dishonesty and “animus toward Coach Rolovich’s sincerely held religious convictions,” according to Fahling. In a statement, Fahling said Chun’s actions were “discriminatory” and caused “immense suffering” to Rolovich and his family.

After failing to comply with the governor’s request that all public employees be vaccinated, Rolovich and four of his aides were fired on Monday. According to Fahling, the former coach was led to his car by campus police after being sacked and was not allowed to talk to his squad or visit his office.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Monday, the state’s immunization deadline, Rolovich requested a religious exemption, but it was denied.

“The institution further indicated that no accommodation would have been made even if the exemption had been granted,” Fahling added in the statement.

Rolovich’s religious reasons for seeking an exemption were not specified in the statement, and the coach has declined to discuss them in recent weeks.

All COVID-19 vaccinations are morally acceptable, according to Pope Francis and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, therefore Catholics have a duty, responsibility, or obligation to be vaccinated. Vaccination, however, is still opposed by certain Catholics.

According to state officials, roughly 1,800 workers have been sacked, quit, or retired as a result of the governor’s order. At $3.2 million per year, Rolovich was the highest-paid state employee in Washington. He was fired for cause, and the remainder of his contract will not be paid.

After Mike Leach resigned for Mississippi State two years ago, Rolovich was hired from Hawaii and guided Washington State to a 1-3 Pac-12 record in a 2020 season that was cut short because to the pandemic. In Pullman, he concluded with a 5-6 record.

Jake Dickert, the Cougars’ defensive coordinator who was elevated to acting head coach, took over for the rest of the season.

On Saturday, Washington State (4-3) takes on BYU (5-2).