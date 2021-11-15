Former US diplomat Bill Richardson is a global troubleshooter.

Bill Richardson has served as an ambassador, cabinet secretary, and governor of New Mexico, but since returning to the United States, he has dedicated his life to a role with equally high risks.

Richardson is a freelance envoy who specializes in high-profile, challenging talks to rescue Americans held captive by unfriendly regimes.

And on Monday, he marked his 74th birthday by securing the release of American journalist Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison where he had been imprisoned for 11 years and faced a probable life sentence.

Fenster was set free on the grounds of “humanitarianism.”