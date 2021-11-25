Former US Champion Played Key Role In Women’s Wrestling, According To WWE.

The WWE’s women’s division has gone a long way since its early days as a form of entertainment.

Fit Finlay, if anyone deserves credit for bringing in the new era, it’s him.

The 38-year pro wrestling veteran was featured in the WWE Ruthless Aggression docuseries, which relived one of the promotion’s most cherished eras.

After WCW was purchased by WWE, Finlay was hired as a trainer for young wrestlers, including future superstars John Cena and Randy Orton, for the most of 2001 to 2005.

The 63-year-old from Carrickfergus, Northern Island, said in the docuseries that the higher-ups put him in command of the women’s sector as a joke.

Finlay, on the other hand, saw their promise and made the most of his time with them.

“At the time, I was thinking, ‘It’s sporting entertainment.'” That’s understandable, and it’s also entertaining. But I also wondered, “Why can’t they do what the boys do?” Finley said in the docuseries.

Torrie Wilson, as well as former WWE Women’s Champions Trish Stratus and Victoria, all expressed their admiration and gratitude for Finlay for helping them grow into the WWE superstars that they are today.

“Instead of smacking her or pulling her hair, can I, like, punch her?” I had communicated my frustration to Fit [Finlay] several times. Because I’m capable! I’ve already completed them! I am capable of completing them. Is it possible for me to do these on television? Is it possible for me to include them in my match?’ “As a result, we started doing them a little bit behind the radar,” Stratus explained.

Along with prior titleholders Lita, Molly Holly, and Victoria, Stratus would go on to become a WWE Women’s Champion seven times throughout the course of her career and is regarded as one of the sport’s biggest influences.

Following the retirement or departure of the WWE’s women’s division’s mainstays, the division would stall until the main roster arrivals of future WWE Divas Champions Paige, Beth Phoenix, and AJ Lee.

Finlay’s contribution to women’s wrestling would combine and burst into what it is now, with superstars like Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley spearheading the charge to restore the division’s prestige that Stratus and her colleagues had brought.

During the Ruthless Aggression, Finlay made a significant impact to the development of women’s wrestling in WWE. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.