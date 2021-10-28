Former Universal Champion’s Cryptic Tweet Hints At Pro Wrestling Future, According To WWE Rumors

Kevin Owens, the former WWE Universal Champion, resorted to social media to address worries about his future with the organization and in the industry as a whole.

“I’m at a loss for words except to thank you all for your continuing support and nice thoughts.” It means a great deal to me. I’m going to walk away the day I quit giving it my best in that ring. On his Twitter account, Owens stated, “Not a second sooner.”

Fans have been wondering what is in store for Owens, who has yet to make an appearance in the main event.

Owens debuted on WWE TV for the first time since the August 20 episode of Smackdown this past Monday on Raw in a four-man ladder match to determine who will fight current WWE Champion Big E for the title.

For a brief moment, it appeared that Owens’ redemption in the form of a victory was within grasp, until Seth Rollins rushed in and stopped him.

Prior to the ladder fight, he had feuds with Baron “Happy” Corbin and Apollo Crews, hardly the type of names that a superstar of Owens’ stature usually has on his show.

In December, Owens had a decent storyline with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his Bloodline faction, which ended in him losing the Royal Rumble event’s blowoff match in January.

His contract is expected to expire on January 31, 2022, with no 90-day no-compete clause because he will be released rather than released, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Owens intimated in a now-deleted post in September that he was seriously considering a return to AEW alongside the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Adam Cole.

His most recent tweet hints that the 37-year-old has enough gas in his tank for another program before leaving in three months.

There’s cause to be concerned about his long-term viability, since he damaged both knees in 2018 and had to be taken off the air to rest an ankle he injured in his encounter against Rollins at WrestleMania 36.

Wrestlers frequently plead for time to recover from injuries (see: Alexa Bliss), but Owens has been unable to reclaim the momentum that made him a fan favorite in WWE.

