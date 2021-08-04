Former UFC middleweight champion hopes to see the ‘Unpredictable Eagle’ fly once more.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is certain about his choice to avoid the Octagon.

Regardless, some, such as ex-UFC middleweight champion Murilo Bustamante, are hoping for a change of heart.

During an impromptu interview with TMZ, Nurmagomedov repeatedly responded “no” when asked if he would come out of retirement to fight again.

The Russian appeared to be in no mood to talk about his mixed martial arts career, and his responses were brief.

The 32-year-old also stated that he would rather help sportsmen grow than fight himself.

Nurmagomedov was also questioned about his feelings toward Conor McGregor.

When asked if the Irishman could return, “The Eagle” said, “Yes.” He responded with, “I’m not sure.”

Finally, the man asked Nurmagomedov if McGregor had over the line with his apparent reference to his late father in a tweet. The Russian only had to say, “I believe so.”

As a result, it appears that Nurmagomedov supporters can only hope for the best at this point. “The Eagle” is honoring his commitment to his mother to never fight again.

After a successful title defense at UFC 254 last year, where he defeated Justin Gaethje, he made the decision.

Bustamante spoke on Nurmagomedov’s retirement on the Sports for All PH podcast, presented by Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung.

“I’m hoping he’ll be able to return. He ought to return. I enjoy watching his bouts. He excels at everything he attempts. His striking game has progressed significantly, including incredible takedowns. Bustamante noted, “His ground game is quite good.”

“The most crucial quality for a fighter to develop in order to become a champion is the ability to be unpredictable. Nurmagomedov was a fickle character. That is significant. That is one of the reasons I enjoy watching his fights.”