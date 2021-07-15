Former Turner President David Levy has joined the board of directors of ONE Championship.

On Monday, July 12, ONE Championship announced the addition of David Levy to its board of directors.

Levy has decades of expertise in sports and media, having spent over 30 years at Turner Broadcasting, including six years as president.

He oversaw a workforce of over 6,000 people and was in charge of generating over $9 billion in revenue.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said, “David is an industry pioneer who helped revolutionize how millions of people enjoy sports and entertainment programming.”

“With his proven track record of working with the world’s largest sports leagues, putting together innovative rights packages that create value for broadcast partners, corporate sponsors, athletes, and fans, and deep understanding of how to deliver engaging content across digital platforms to capture a younger, on-the-go generation, he is the ideal addition to our Board.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with David as we go forward with our plan to offer our popular martial arts and gaming content to the United States and other international markets.”

The news coincides with ONE Championship’s recent foray into the American market.

Last April, ONE Championship began its strategic expansion into the United States with four “ONE on TNT” tournaments broadcast on TNT, B/R Live, and Bleacher Report in primetime in the United States.

Levy’s accession to the board of directors will undoubtedly aid ONE Championship in expanding its presence in the United States.

“ONE has created an incredible content platform around its martial arts and esports companies that is enthralling global audiences, particularly younger, tech-savvy viewers and fans,” Levy said.

“The Company has attained a level of global recognition in just ten years that other sports franchises have taken decades to accomplish, and I am thrilled to join the Board at this exciting juncture in its history. ONE has an incredibly talented and visionary Board of Directors and management team, and I am confident that my complementary experiences and relationships will enable us to seize the significant opportunities that lie ahead as demand for live sports and creative programming rises to new heights across traditional and digital channels.”

Meanwhile, Sityodtong revealed that the promotion will have its first live event in the United States in the next years.