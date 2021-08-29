Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino predicts Harry Kane’s eventual transfer to Liverpool.

According to a former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Liverpool is one of just two Premier League clubs that could sign Harry Kane in the future.

Kane intended to leave the north London club this summer, but he and Manchester City couldn’t agree on a transfer deal.

The 28-year-old England captain has 223 goals in 339 games for Spurs, breaking the 20-goal threshold for the previous seven seasons. However, he has yet to win a major title with the club and is determined not to conclude his career without one.

“For me, it looks like it might be now or never,” ex-Tottenham Hotspur player and manager Tim Sherwood, who was Kane’s manager in the 2013/14 season, told Sky Sports, according to HITC.

“I believe Harry Kane will stay for the entire season at the conclusion of next season, despite his claim that he is only staying ‘for this summer.’

“Other teams, such as Man City, are likely to target Erling Haaland right now. As a result of the £70 million purchase, the path is blocked. He isn’t going to go just to leave.

“He’ll go because he wants to join a team that he knows can win.

“That’s most likely Liverpool in the Premier League right now. Manchester United is a football club based in England. Chelsea or Manchester City. Chelsea will no longer be the team to beat because they have bought Romelu Lukaku.

“I think he’ll stay there for the rest of his career.

“It’s possible that’s the only one, isn’t it? Man United because Ronaldo will not be there indefinitely.”