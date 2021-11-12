Former Sixth Man Of The Year Awardee Rediscovers Old Self in NBA News

Last season, Montrezl Harrell was seen as a valued acquisition by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He, on the other hand, never truly blossomed.

The 27-year-old has found a new lease of life since joining the Washington Wizards in the offseason, and his efforts have helped propel his new team to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Harrell has been on a roll since being traded to Washington with Kyle Kuzma in exchange for Westbrook.

Harrell has averaged 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 11 games with the Wizards, averaging 29.6 minutes per game.

The output is a long cry from what he offered the Lakers last NBA season, when they were on the verge of matching his finest season with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019-20. In 63 regular-season games, he averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Despite the fact that it is still early, Harrell is gaining attention.

Heranks is ranked 6th in the newest Hoop Central MVP tracking, behind Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Kevin Durant.

However, Harrell’s accomplishment in his redemption attempt may be a little too soon for him to be considered for the MVP title.

As the regular season progresses, a lot can still happen.

But, as long as he keeps the path, the athlete, who said last year that he is the modern-day Dennis Rodman, might win more than an NBA MVP award.

With Harrell on board, the Wizards are shockingly leading the Eastern Conference with an 8-3 win-loss record as of this writing.