Former Real Madrid star Lionel Messi’s behavior has caught PSG off guard.

Archaf Hakimi, a defender for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), claimed that Lionel Messi’s actions astonished him because he is “simple and quiet.”

It’s a “dream” for Hakimi to play with Messi, who signed a free agency deal with PSG in the summer of 2021 after leaving his boyhood club FC Barcelona.

PSG is looking to taste European victory for the first time now that they have Messi on their club, who has dominated the sport for the past two decades alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even though Messi has nearly 700 competitive goals in club soccer, Hakimi has been caught away by the Argentine’s reserved demeanor off the field.

“It’s simple to have a technical relationship with him [Messi]! I toss the ball to him, run away, and he will place it where it belongs! In an interview with French journal L’Equipe, Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, said, “I was shocked by the way he behaved, he is basic, calm.”

Hakimi, who made his senior debut in 2017-18, only stayed at Real Madrid for one season before being loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2018. He played two seasons in Germany before joining Serie A club Inter Milan on a permanent basis in 2020. He was instrumental in Inter Milan’s Serie A title triumph in 2020-21, their first in a decade.

Messi, who has won the Ballon d’Or a record six times, is looking forward to learning from the Moroccan right-back.

“Like everyone else, I wasn’t expecting Messi to leave Barca, and when I heard you were coming here, what can I say? For me, this is a fantasy! I got to play with a lot of great players, but Messi was the only one I didn’t get to play with! I’m honored to have grown up alongside such a talented footballer. I’ll pay attention to how he trains and plays in order to progress. It will help the team and the individuals who make it up to develop. We speak the same language, and we’re gradually getting to know each other,” Hakimi, who is 22 years old, added.

In a 2-0 win over Reims, Messi made his PSG debut from the bench. Against Club Brugges in the Champions League group stage, he made his first start for the Paris side. Despite PSG’s efforts, the game ended in a disheartening 1-1 stalemate. Brief News from Washington Newsday.