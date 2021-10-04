Former prosecutor named to lead investigation into sexual misconduct in the NWSL by US Soccer.

The US Soccer Federation has asked a former federal prosecutor to look into allegations of sexual misbehavior and abuse in the top professional women’s soccer league in the United States.

The federation stated in a statement on Sunday that it had hired Sally Q. Yates of King & Spalding LLP to undertake an independent inquiry into claims of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer.

Yates, a former US prosecutor and deputy attorney general, is characterized by the federation as having “vast experience conducting complicated and highly sensitive investigations” and specializing in internal and independent investigations for both public and private institutions.

The news comes two days after Lisa Baird resigned as commissioner of the NWSL, the top professional women’s league in the United States, after facing criticism for her handling of sexual misconduct charges against a head coach.

Her departure came just hours after she announced that the league would be canceling weekend games around the country.

The North Carolina Courage of the NWSL sacked head coach Paul Riley on Thursday, citing “extremely severe allegations of wrongdoing.”

Riley was fired after The Athletic revealed that the 58-year-old Englishman had engaged in widespread sexual misconduct covering various teams and leagues since 2010.

Riley is the second NWSL coach to be fired this week, with Richie Burke’s contract being terminated by the league following an investigation into complaints of verbal and emotional abuse.

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, both US internationals, have questioned the league’s handling of the Riley charges.

“The bottom line is to safeguard your players. Morgan tweeted, “Do the right thing, NWSL.”

“Men, who protect men who abuse women. Rapinoe wrote, “I’ll say it again, guys, protecting men, who are ABUSING WOMEN.” “Burn everything down. “All of their heads should roll.”

“She will be granted full autonomy, access, and the necessary resources to follow the facts and evidence wherever they may lead,” US Soccer said of Yates’ inquiry.

Riley was accused of inappropriate behavior by athletes Sinead Farrelly and Meleana “Mana” Shim, according to The Athletic.

Riley was accused of “sexual coercion” by Farrelly, who played for him on three separate teams in three different leagues when he was her coach at the Philadelphia Independence.

She said she was forced to have sex with Riley after visiting his hotel room after losing in the 2011 Women’s Professional Soccer League final. Riley allegedly warned her, “We’re going to our graves with this.”

Farrelly and Shim were involved in another incident during his time with the Portland Thorns. Brief News from Washington Newsday.