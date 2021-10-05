Former promoter compares Manny Pacquiao to Muhammad Ali.

Manny Pacquiao, according to Bob Arum, resembles Muhammad Ali both as a boxer and as a person.

Pacquiao will go down in history as one of the best boxers of all time. Throughout his great boxing career, he crossed paths with a slew of notable figures in the sport.

People like Arum came to know the “Pac-Man” outside the ring as a result of the process.

Arum discussed the legacy of Pacquiao, with whom he had an excellent working relationship at Top Rank, in a recent interview with World Boxing News.

Many people have praised Pacquiao, but Arum claims to be one of the few individuals who has seen the Filipino boxing legend as a “human person.”

“When you have a guy like Manny Pacquiao, as amazing as he was, you don’t focus on him (his boxing). The focus is on his other qualities, according to Arum. “What a beautiful, compassionate person he is.”

Arum even compared Pacquiao to the late Muhammad Ali, another boxing icon who had an impact on him.

“It reminds me of [Muhammad] Ali. When people talk to me about Ali, they talk about his speed and other things, and I start to tune them out,” he explained. “Ali means so much more to me. Pacquiao is in the same boat. I don’t want to diminish what he accomplished in the ring because it was fantastic, but it’s already faded away for me.”

Pacquiao has been likened to Ali on several occasions. His longtime coach, Freddie Roach, even referred to him as the “next Ali” at one point.

On his official Twitter account, Roach tweeted, “I’ve always said I built my gym just in case the next Muhammad Ali walked through the door—Manny Pacquiao is my Muhammad Ali.”

Pacquiao’s most recent fight was in August, when he faced WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.

Coming into the battle, the world’s only eight-division champion was still a favorite.

Unfortunately, Ugas’ youth won out, and Pacquiao lost a heartbreaking decision.

Pacquiao intended to fight Ugas again as a warrior, and he planned to return in January 2022. He did, however, eventually decide to call it a day.

As he waved farewell to boxing, Pacquiao stated on Twitter, “To the greatest fans and the finest sport in the world, thank you!” “I appreciate all of the beautiful memories. This is the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make, but I’m okay with it. Follow your dreams, put in the effort, and see what occurs. Goodbye. Brief News from Washington Newsday.