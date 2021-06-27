Former Premier League striker feels Liverpool lost a trick with Gini Wijnaldum’s scoring potential.

Gini Wijnaldum didn’t receive enough out of Liverpool during his five years at Anfield, according to a former Premier League striker, but his departure is a huge loss for the club.

Wijnaldum, who has committed to join petrodollar-fueled Paris Saint-Germain when his contract at Liverpool expires at the end of this month, has scored three goals in three games for the Netherlands at this summer’s European Championships.

Due to the injury to his Reds club teammate Virgil van Dijk, the 30-year-old led his country to a 3-2 triumph against Ukraine before scoring twice in a 3-0 win over North Macedonia.

Wijnaldum now has 25 goals in 78 international appearances for the Netherlands, which is nearly one goal every three games.

However, he only scored 22 times in 237 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with two seasons of six goals being his highest season totals.

Wijnaldum, on the other hand, scored in double digits four times while playing in the Netherlands, including 20 goals in all competitions for PSV Eindhoven in 2012/13 and 11 goals for relegated Newcastle United in his maiden season in the Premier League in 2015/16.

“As a Liverpool supporter, I was upset he went, and I still don’t think we got the best out of him,” Tony Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“That’s 25 [goals]for international matches, and he had 17 in five years with Liverpool (actually 16 in the Premier League but 22 in all competitions). With Gini, I believe we missed a trick.

“He was incredible, truly gifted, and full of enthusiasm. I truly believe this is a significant loss. He’s got everything.”