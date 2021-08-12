Former NXT Tag Team Champion Explains Why He Isn’t Jumping Ship Just Yet In WWE News

Tyler Breeze, a former WWE superstar and NXT Tag Team champion, was one of many victims of the promotion’s recent wave of releases, and it was one of the more surprising ones because he is well-liked behind the scenes.

Many of professional wrestling’s most popular superstars have been released from the world’s largest pro wrestling organization.

Former women’s champion Mickie James, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, The Big Show, Aleister Black, and Breeze’s tag team partner Fandango are among those involved.

Breeze shared his present intentions and what’s in store for him in the future during a recent podcast guest appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s “Insight.”

After expressing desire in a program with Orange Cassidy, “Prince Pretty” has been linked to a move to rival wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Breeze, on the other hand, has denied that a relocation is imminent.

“It is debatable. In wrestling right now, there’s a lot going on,” he remarked in the podcast.

“However, right now, on AEW, for example, there are a lot of individuals premiering and a lot of people moving around all over the place. I’m not sure if going there would have a significant influence. … It’s almost become the standard now. People are flocking to the area, and some well-known figures may be among them. Nobody understands what’s going on, but I don’t believe it’s the proper time for me to go.”

The former tag team champion also stated that he has been taking things gently because he has been wrestling for 14 years and his body is more than delighted to recuperate.

“My body enjoys it, and I wrestle enough at school to keep my body in good shape. He stated, “At this time, I’m not taking any reservations.”

He co-owns Flatbacks Wrestling School with former WWE star Tye Dillinger, who now goes by the AEW name Shawn Spears, and he revealed that several of their students have appeared on AEW Dark and NXT.

Breeze’s fan-favorite position was preserved thanks to appearances on longtime friend Xavier Woods’ popular YouTube gaming channel, UpUpDownDown.

Breeze’s appearances on the channel have already been reported to be coming to an end due to his departure from the organization, but supporters are hoping for a major swerve given Breeze’s importance to the channel.