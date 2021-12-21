Former NXT Champion Is Supposed To Be Signing His Extension Soon, According To WWE Rumors

According to a new source, writers have been given permission to pitch scenarios involving former NXT talent Sami Zayn for the foreseeable future on WWE television.

“It wasn’t confirmed that he signed a new contract, but it appears that he did.” The writing staff was instructed that they “could keep coming up with long-term ideas for Sami [Zayn],” according to Steve Carrier of Ringside News, who broke the news exclusively on Twitter.

Zayn, whose real name is Rami Sebei, has not yet signed a contract extension with the WWE, but this might be an indication that he is committed to the company for the long term.

Since his return from his absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the August 28, 2020 episode of SmackDown, Zayn has been a mainstay on WWE television, even appearing with celebrities like celebrity boxer and YouTuber Logan Paul and most recently being in a program with Brock Lesnar.

Following the exits of mainstays Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole in recent months, contract talks have engulfed some of WWE’s biggest and brightest players.

Kevin Owens, Zayn’s longtime friend and on-screen opponent, had just signed a contract extension with WWE to ensure his family’s future.

The former WWE Universal Champion is getting older, and he’s aware of it, which may explain Zayn’s choice to sign a contract extension with the company so soon.

Though Zayn keeps his personal life private, he stated in a 2019 interview that he does have a family.

Zayn is nearing the twilight of his wrestling career at 37 years old, but his mic work and regular work rate have kept him on the main roster thus far.

Before being called up, he was most known for his tenure as masked wrestler “El Generico” in the independent circuit before joining NXT in 2013.

When Zayn defeated Adrian Neville at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution in 2014, he became the sixth NXT Champion in history.

He’s also had a lot of success on both the Raw and SmackDown brands, including twice winning the Intercontinental Championship while maintaining the same level of popularity he had before joining WWE.