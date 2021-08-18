Former NXT Champion Drops Hint at Possible Departure, According to WWE Rumors

Adam Cole might have thrown a hint about where he’ll be signing soon.

The contract of the former NXT champion is slated to expire this week.

Staying with WWE allows him to maintain his status as the unquestioned face of NXT, although new reports imply that the corporation is preparing to return the developmental division to its developmental beginnings.

Cole’s tremendous star power and skills would be wasted if he stayed with that iteration of NXT.

Cole would benefit greatly from a move to growing rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he will find former Bullet Club members The Young Bucks, as well as longtime girlfriend Britt Baker.

To the majority of observers, the move makes perfect sense. Cole’s involvement in the independent circuit allows him to reunite with old friends, perform at the top levels, and become an instant main event contender–something the WWE has failed to do.

Cole was talking to his viewers in a recent Twitch stream, and his statement could be a huge signal as to which organization he ends up with.

“I adore all of you. I wish I could broadcast for a few more hours, but it makes me so happy to be able to stream even for a little time, and it’s why I say there’s no way this channel will ever go away,” said Cole.

“You guys make me feel very important, so that shows how important you are to me. So, there’s been a lot going on lately, once again. I just want to make it clear that this isn’t going anywhere. “There’s no way this is going anywhere.”

This is significant evidence because WWE has prohibited its performers from using third-party affiliates such as Twitch, with the exception of Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel.

Cole’s move to AEW allows him to broadcast whenever he wants because the organization has fewer limits when it comes to livestreaming.

However, WWE just re-signed Zelina Vega, implying that there is a provision for livestreaming services such as Twitch.

Vega has yet to appear on her Twitch channel, which is now occupied by Malakai Black (former WWE superstar Aleister Black).

If Cole decides to re-sign with the WWE, he is anticipated to battle tooth and nail to have the same privileges offered to him.

