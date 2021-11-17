Former NFL player wants to test his luck in the ring with Jake Paul.

Frank Gore, a former NFL running back, is anxious to show the world how outstanding a boxer he is.

The 38-year-old is scheduled to meet ex-NBA great Deron Williams on December 18, but he disclosed an intriguing incentive for winning.

Given the opportunity to face Jake Paul, the five-time Pro Bowler stated that he would be open to battling the 24-year-old internet star next, according to TMZ Sports.

“I’m [up for it],” Gore said. “I want to win this December 18th, and if it’s time for me and Jake Paul to go, I’m [up for it].” Gore has been boxing since 2005, which may provide him with an advantage over Williams.

Williams, on the other hand, is better recognized for his basketball career. The former Utah Jazz guard, on the other hand, is a mixed martial artist (MMA).

Since retiring from professional basketball, the three-time NBA All-Star has opened his own MMA club in Dallas and has focused on combat sports.

In 2017, he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Williams appears to have his job cut out for him on paper. He is the second NBA player to try his hand at boxing, the first being Nate Robinson, another former NBA player.

Williams told ESPN’s Eric Woodyard that he intends to outperform three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion LeBron James.

“I sat and watched it. Nate Robinson isn’t me. I believe I have a slight advantage over Nate in terms of experience. For the past 8-10 years, I’ve been training in stand-up comedy and boxing “Williams stated his opinion.

Robinson met Paul in September 2020 and was knocked out cold in the second round.

In December, Gore and Williams will battle in one of the undercard events of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury event.

It will be a four-round professional fight with a weight limit of 215 pounds.