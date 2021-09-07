Former NFL player responds to YouTuber’s fight offer in a classy manner, according to boxing rumors.

Jake Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, is seeking for a new opponent, and the most recent celebrity he’s tried to entice into the ring is former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

Tebow’s effort to return to the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars last month was unsuccessful. There has been no word on what the 34-year-old intends to do next, but he recently stated that boxing is not an option.

“Aye @TimTebow,” Paul tweeted last week, pitching the concept. “Do you believe it’s time for you to start boxing?”

Despite the fact that a match may bring in a lot of money for the former Heisman Trophy winner, Tebow declined the offer. During a discussion on “SportsCenter,” David Lloyd stated that he did not see himself boxing in the near future.

Tebow remarked, “I did pretend to be Rocky in ‘Lip Sync Battle,’ and I won that one, so I don’t know.”

“I don’t believe there’s much of a chance for that….” He said, “I don’t think that’s where I’m going to go next.”

Paul is coming off a split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley of the mixed martial arts. A rematch has been mooted, but the 24-year-old said it would only happen if Woodley completed a wager he made early in the promotion, which required the loser to receive the winner’s name tattooed on his body.

The YouTuber shared the tattoo rules on Twitter, including the need that it be visible while wearing shorts and a shirt.

“Send the contract son,” Woodley answered, appearing receptive. Daddy will add your name to the list of my other children.”

It’s unclear whether Paul and Woodley are working on a rematch as of this writing. But, based on his recent recommendation to Tebow, the 24-year-old appears to be looking for new foes to fight in the ring.

In terms of Tebow’s own career, he is a free agent in the NFL. Regrettably, his chances of making it with another organization do not appear to be promising.

According to the New York Post, the former Denver Broncos player will appear on ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith. Every Friday, Tebow will compete against Smith, while Michael Irvin will co-host the show alongside Smith on Mondays.

Mina Kimes and Kendrick Perkins will also be Smith’s debate partners.