Former NFL MVP Slams Referees For Failing To Protect QBs From Late Hits

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is aware of the brutality that comes with playing in the NFL, but he believes that officials should be more vigilant in safeguarding quarterbacks.

Jackson told the reporters ahead of the team’s Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts that quarterbacks should be better protected, especially when they are in the pocket.

“I just think all quarterbacks in the league, not just myself, should be protected.” Everyone should be a part of it. Especially when we’re in the pocket, where our leg area and other things are concerned. “That’s it, man,” Jackson stated emphatically.

“However, football is football,” says the narrator. Guys can be aggressive at times, and things can happen. They probably don’t mean it, but if they do, I’d like the referee to throw the flag.” In their Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos, the 2019 NFL MVP was the target of numerous questionable late hits.

“Jackson hasn’t been charged with roughing the passer since December of this year. Jackson has gone 600 dropbacks without a roughing call, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Jackson’s most recent rough-housing incident occurred on a play in which he connected with Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown for a 49-yard touchdown.

Mike Purcell, a Broncos defensive tackle, slammed into Jackson’s lower back and legs, crumpling him.

Jackson lifted his hands to the referee, requesting a penalty, but there was no flag.

As the Ravens prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, October 11, Jackson admits that it will be a difficult moment for the offense.

“They’re a formidable opponent. They’re quick and agressive. Every play, the guys rush to the ball, all 11 of them. You must be meticulous with your ‘Ps’ and ‘Qs.’ Because that’s a bend but don’t break defense,” he respectfully told the media, “you have to be completing passes and keeping the ball moving.”

Aside from the possibility of adding to their 3-1 record, the Ravens have a chance to set a long-standing NFL record.

After setting the record in the 1970s, the Pittsburgh Steelers, their constant opponents, now have the longest string of 100-yard rushing games at 43.

The Ravens’ choice to carry the ball with three seconds left on the clock against the Broncos shown that the record is extremely important to them and that they will go to any length to beat their rivals’ record.