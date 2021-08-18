Former NBA star recovers from COVID-19 and anticipates returning to the CBA.

After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, Jeremy Lin appeared to be in good health.

The 32-year-old cager updated his social media account and appears to be on his way back to Chinese basketball.

Lin expects to be released from the hotel quarantine soon. On the third day of his quarantine in Shanghai, China, the former NBA star tested positive for COVID-19 after coming from San Francisco.

Despite the fact that he had already been stabbed twice. Lin had tested negative before leaving, so the results came as a surprise.

“I’m doing much better and continue to be grateful for the attention I’ve received here in Shanghai. It’s been a period of recuperation, introspection, and repose. Lin posted on Instagram, “As soon as I test consistently negative, I leave the COVID facility to resume my 14-day hotel quarantine.”

Lin has re-signed with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) after his attempt to return to the NBA was unsuccessful.

Ironically, “Linsanity” played for the Ducks during the 2019-20 season, assisting the team in making the playoffs.

Jeremy Lin (@jlin7) shared this post.

After that, he quit the squad to try his luck at making it back into the NBA ranks. He was a key member of the Santa Cruz Warriors’ NBA G League club, where he was a standout performer.

Unfortunately, Lin’s effort failed to pique the interest of NBA teams, and he returned to the CBA.

The CBA is expected to begin on October 16, though it is possible that the league may have to hold it without any foreign players.

Lin possesses a Taiwanese passport, which allows him to play as a local.