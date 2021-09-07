Former MLB player is chastised for a tweet criticizing a player’s day off.

Kyle Farnsworth, a former MLB pitcher, was widely chastised for a tweet on Monday in which he chastised a player for sitting out a game due to “general pain.”

Despite the fact that Farnsworth didn’t mention him by name, the remark was widely interpreted as referring to Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini, who is in his first season after overcoming stage 3 colon cancer.

After receiving a lot of reaction on social media, Farnsworth clarified on Twitter on Tuesday that his original comment was not about Mancini.

“So I just saw that an MLB player didn’t play today because of general soreness,” Farnsworth, who played for nine different teams from 1999 to 2014, wrote on Monday. You’ve got to be kidding. September has arrived. Everyone is in pain. You shouldn’t be playing the sport if you can’t play through pain. SMH!”

So I just saw that a Major League Baseball player did not play today due to general pain. You’ve got to be kidding. September has arrived. Everyone is in pain. You shouldn’t be playing the sport if you can’t play through pain. SMH!

September 6, 2021 — Kyle Farnsworth (@24 7Farnsworth)

The former relief pitcher was roundly chastised and derided for a tweet that many mistook for one criticizing Mancini.

Do you want to take a cheap shot at Trey Mancini?

• You were kicked in the foot the day before.

• Suffers from leg pain.

• Beat cancer and had to miss the entire year of 2020.

Do your homework the next time you doubt someone’s toughness. He’s a lot tougher than you are. https://t.co/ZkXfKd5UV3

September 7, 2021 — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports)

Mancini was out of Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to “general pain,” according to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

Mancini, who is 29 years old, is now on a tear.

This season, he hit 262 with 21 home runs and 66 RBI. He’s appeared in a total of 128 games.

Trey Mancini was held out of today’s game due to “general pain.”

If you think Mancini is a softie, you must be living under a rock. https://t.co/7sEZe2fUNp

September 7, 2021 — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM)

On Twitter, New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman backed Mancini. “My man @TreyMancini is a living legend,” Stroman commented, along with retweeting other people’s criticisms of Farnsworth. To be a true role model. This is a condensed version of the information.