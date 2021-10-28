Former Manny Pacquiao opponent gives Anthony Joshua some sound advice.

When Anthony Joshua rematches Oleksandr Usyk next year, Ricky Hatton has given him a very basic, yet practical, gameplan to follow.

“I’d keep it basic with the tactics: ‘[Usyk] outboxed me the last time, so this time I’m going to [expletive]bash you.’ It’s definitely not that simple at this level, but I really think [Anthony Joshua] has so much to offer,” said the British knockout artist, as reported by Boxing Scene.

Last September, the 6-foot-3 Ukrainian hammered Joshua for the most of their 12-round fight for the IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO championships.

Despite his four-inch reach and three-inch height advantage, Joshua allowed Usyk to sneak inside his range, rendering his jabs and straights ineffective.

Usyk certainly had the upper hand in terms of general boxing ability, landing counters and leading jabs against the orthodox 2012 Olympic gold medalist.

Joshua kept his lead left foot inside Usyk’s lead right foot, allowing Usyk to continually throw straights down the middle, resulting in a unanimous decision victory.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said in early October that the British heavyweight has activated his rematch clause and that the fight would take place in early spring of next year.

The British star was the favorite in the first bout, but after a surprise poor performance against Usyk, he’s now the underdog.

Hatton, a two-division champion, expressed similar comments, even predicting that Usyk would be able to halt Joshua if the bigger man chose not to exploit his advantages.

“The Hitman,” on the other hand, understands Joshua’s talent and believes that losing to Usyk will serve as a much-needed wake-up call for him.

“I believe the reverse is true. You have to be able to adjust, and if [Anthony Joshua] has one quality, it’s adaptability. He can box, as seen by his Olympic gold and reclaiming the heavyweight championship. Hatton explained, “He can change it up.”

Hatton’s comments make sense as a former champion who has faced off against some of boxing’s greatest, including Paulie Malignaggi, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Manny Pacquiao.

Josuha’s popularity among boxing fans plummeted after his loss to Usyk, and he’ll need to beat the 34-year-old Ukrainian convincingly to earn a rematch with either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder in the future.